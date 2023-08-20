Armour, Jimmie, 76, died. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Dickens, James, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Church of the Nazarene, Orangeburg, South Carolina. Burial: Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the church.
Lear, Regina, 74, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Nichols, James, 98, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Ogden, Charlotte, 74, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: Western Kentucky Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Rone, William, 58, died Thursday. Service: 5 p.m. Monday at Cherry Hill Missionary Baptist Church, Central City.
Rouse, Lewis, 93, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County, with military honors. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Smallwood, Lisa, 56, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Community Praise and Worship. Burial: Hillcrest Haven Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Smith, Gloria, 97, died Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory, with memory sharing at 7 p.m.
Starnes, Norman, died Thursday. Burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at New Prospect Cemetery in Jasper, Alabama.
Surrell, Adrianna, 31, died Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Monday at Talbert Chapel United Methodist Church. Burial: Hardinsburg Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Tichenor, Sharon, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery, Centertown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
