Baggett, Janet, 84, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Somerby Room at Somerby, Peachtree City, Georgia. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at Somerby.
Cecil, James, 78, died. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Ellis, Wilodean, 81, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at The First Presbyterian Church, Greenville. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Grieb, Patricia, 82, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Service: Noon Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
McNatton, Douglas, 68, died Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
Melton, Lonnie, 76, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Miller, Susan, 63, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Bellevue Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
O’Risky, Robert, 91, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Alexander Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Payne, Mary, 81, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 4 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Wooten, Cecil, 71, died Thursday. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented