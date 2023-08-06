Funerals
Crawford, Ricky, 60, died Sunday, July 16, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Grandview Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana.
Gerdom, Tamra, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Shiloh Church, Rockport, Indiana.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, Mary, 86, died Tuesday. Visitation: Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Matthews, Deborah, 63, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until time of service Monday at the funeral home.
Phelps, Kenneth, 66, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Phelps Family Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Nathan, 18, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Spencer, Eva, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Eden Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Stewart, Henry, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stobaugh, Kami, 57, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Todd, Paul, 75, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Vance, Mark, 59, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Wade, Alfred, 88, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
