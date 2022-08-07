Coyle, Beverly, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Central Baptist Church. Burial: Memory Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Dickens, Anna, 57, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Dowell, Robert, 67, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Hatcher, Robert, 74, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Barnett-Strother, Providence Chapel. Burial: Hatcher Cemetery in Butler County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hurm, Mary, 83, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Kirk, Margaret, 79, died Thursday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Lovett, John, 94, died June 25, 2021. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. A reception will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Cupola Club, Owensboro, following the service.
Miller, Larry, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Payne, Dorothy, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
