Caswell, Vice, 81, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Freels, Nettie, 72, died Thursday. Prayer service: 5 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday.
Goodwin, James, 67, died Dec. 8. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Sunday at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Dale, Indiana.
Hurt, Jane, 82, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and after 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Jeffers, Teresa, 64, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Johnson, Ruth, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: St. Charles Cemetery. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
Jones, Milton, 67, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at muster funeralhomes.com. Burial: Island Community Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: From 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Masterson, Jacob, 28, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Youngblood Chapel, 36 E. Market St., Chrisney, IN 47611. Burial: Little Pigeon Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday.
Neuner, Cynthia, died Dec. 11. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Nies, Stella, 85, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Phelps, Carroll, 58, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Rico, Rava, 47, died Dec. 7. Memorial service: Noon Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Westerfield, Mary, 92, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Wink, Nick, 59, died Nov. 29. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
