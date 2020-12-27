Bailey, Larry, 85, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cox, Ronald, 66, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Resurrection Cemetery.
Dockery, Owens, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Dockery Sr., Danny, 73, died Dec. 14. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, at 2412 W. Ninth St., Owensboro.
Kirby, Lucky, 85, died Dec. 20. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Meyer, William, 65, died Dec. 20. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and streaming live at davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Sisley, John, 73, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Newtonville, Indiana. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Smith, George, 64, died Monday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Summerall, Candace, 44, died Monday. Memorial service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blackford Baptist Church. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented