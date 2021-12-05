Funerals
Anderson, Jacqueline, 88, died Nov. 12. Mass intention: 9:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 960 Girvin Road, Jacksonville, FL 32225.
Barrows, Teresa, 63, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Cambron, Jeannette, 78, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Henderson Cemetery, Lewisport. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Clarke Jr., William, 65, died Nov. 13. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church.
Goris, Allison, 61, died Nov. 13. Celebration of life: After 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hall, Nancy, 64, died Nov. 25. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at First Missionary Baptist Church, Greenville. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Hedges, Marbrey, 90, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Monday at First Christian Church. Entombment: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Payne, Mary, 70, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Rice, Thomas, 65, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Sutherland, Vernon, died Nov. 21. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Sunday at Highland Oaks Church of Christ, Dallas, Texas. Interment: Monday at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas, Texas. Celebratory viewing: After 3 p.m. Sunday.
Wimsatt, Donald, 86, died Nov. 24. Mass service: Noon Tuesday at St. Pius Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
