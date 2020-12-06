Ling, Larry, 68, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
The past few months, The New York Times has coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer is the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's recent local unemployment coverage; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header.
- Ohio County family has heart for horses
- Bulldozer accident led to Tom Watson's Prosthetics
- 'Flag' idea deserves thorough discussion
- Weed control options for 2021
- Chamber offering more cost-saving programs for businesses
- Shop local enters the "Golden Age"
- Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 deadline approaching
- Island farmer to chair Soy Transportation Coalition
