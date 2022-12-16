Boone, Paul, 92, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Cain, Randy, 66, died Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Newman Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Scherer Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until the time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Piper, Jeremy, 51, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
