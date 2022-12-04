Burgess, Alivia, 16, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Ohio County High School gymnasium. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the school.
Carmon, Melvin, 79, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hamilton, Patricia, 88, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hudson, Mark, 55, died Saturday, October 26, 2022. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, November 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, December 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Riley, Velois, 80, died. Service: Noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Kelly, 54, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Providence United Methodist Church, Philpot. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Sinnett, Donald, 83, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Turner, Deborah, 61, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
