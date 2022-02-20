Adams, Ernest, 93, died on Monday. Service: Noon on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday at the funeral home.
Bradley, Charlotte, 89, died on Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Brake, Cyrilla, 84, died on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Funeral mass: 11:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church. Interment: St. John’s Cemetery in Cold Spring. Visitation: 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday at The Carmel Home and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Friday at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ft. Wright.
Carter, Carroll, 79, died on Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. on Sunday at Bevil Bros Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnydale Cemetery near Hartford with full military rites. Visitation: from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the funeral home.
Hounton, James, 84, died on Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. on Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Martin, James, 74, died on Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. on Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home.
Reeves, Kristi, 31, died on Monday. Service: 1 p.m. on Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Revlett, Mark, 55, died on Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. on Monday at Truck Funeral Home. Burial: Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Shelton, William, 89, died on Tuesday. Service: 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
