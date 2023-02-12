Brown, John, 93, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Hawesville. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 5 p.m., Sunday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville.
Edge, Kathleen, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Gentry, Kenneth, 77, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Howard-Adams, Patricia, 64, died Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the church.
Mattingly, Barbara, 85, died Monday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Staples, Bramlett, 78, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Westmoreland, Janet, 76, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Parish. Burial: Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
