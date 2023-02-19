Ayer, Hallie, 99, died Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Chrisney, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at the funeral home.
Crick, Judy, 65, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Following service at Coleman Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Edith, 90, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. The Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet will be said at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the church.
Maglinger, Franklin, 88, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Food and refreshments will be provided.
Powers, Rev. Richard, 90, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mount Saint Joseph Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Carmel Home, 5 to 7 p.m., with a prayer service at 6 p.m., Sunday at St. Stephen Cathedral, and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
Robertson Sr., Lindy, 94, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home — Jeffersontown. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Martha, 90, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Scott, Jonathan, 45, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Cave Springs Cemetery, with the burial to follow. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Wamble, Allen, 67, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Wamble Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Williamson, Barney, 78, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
