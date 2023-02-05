Ayer, Joseph, 79, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Beavers, Anna, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Dockery, Nada, 73, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Following service in Echols Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana.
Fulkerson, Lorene, 91, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Gunder, Brian, 59, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Baird Funeral Home, Troy, Ohio, with military honors. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Henning, Tommy, 78, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hutchins, Delma, 83, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Kerwick, Dennis, 92, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: 1 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Evansville, Indiana, with military honors. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
McCoy, Esther, 89, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Church of Christ, Fordsville. Burial: Friendship Community Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Mingus, Gary, 64, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the Smith Life Event Center, Maryville, Tennessee.
Shown, Jerry, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Following service in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tucker, Mary, 85, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. on Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service in Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Watts, Edna, 80, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
