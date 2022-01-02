Alshire, Harold, 71, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Abundant Grace Fellowship, Madisonville.
Bohr, David, 75, died Friday. Mass service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church, Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 4:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home.
Edds, Gay, 88, died Dec. 26. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and after 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Greene, Charles, 86, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Island Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday.
Hamilton, Margaret, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Williams Catholic Church. Burial: St. Williams Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Monday with prayers at 7 p.m. and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Hardesty, Judy, 79, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Monday.
Hodskins, Joseph, 94, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 5 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Kays Jr., Ralph, 64, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Korfhage, Clarence, 79, died Wednesday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
Lancaster, Jerry, 78, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Kentucky Veterans West Cemetery, Hopkinsville. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Logsdon, John, 87, died Wednesday. Graveside service: Noon Monday at Madrid Pentecostal Church Cemetery, Breckenridge County with full military honors.
Norton, Wayne, 83, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 12:45 p.m. Monday at the church.
Payton, Mary, 96, died Dec. 22. Service: Noon Monday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Ranson, Elva, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Rector, Judy, 84, died Wednesday. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday in the Mischel family plot, Elmwood Cemetery.
Russ, Barbara, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Sharp, Nellie, 98, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Simmons, Lena, 94, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Sipes, George, 77, died Dec. 26. Service: Noon Monday at McFarland Funeral Home Chapel and streaming live on McFarland Funeral Home Inc.’s Facebook page. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Stuart, Jeoffrey, 70, died Dec. 24. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.
Varble, Morris, 68, died Tuesday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Monday at Voice of the Lord Tabernacle Church, 216 Hill St., Livermore. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Monday.
Whitworth, Morris, 68, died Dec. 25. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Perry Family Cemetery, Big Spring. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Withey Jr., Harold, 66, died Wednesday. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
