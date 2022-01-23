Browning, Ronnie, 63, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, January 24 at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Will be live-streamed on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Old Shavers Cemetery in Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, January 24 at the funeral home.
Danhauer, Margaret, 93, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, January 24 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield. Burial: St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Lannum, Stacey, 52, died on Tuesday. Services: 1 p.m. Sunday, January 22 at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Gish Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Roberson, Shirley, 73, died Tuesday. Services: 2 p.m. on Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. The funeral service will be live-streamed at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Nickel Ridge Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday and after 11 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Leroy, 85, died Thursday. Graveside Service: 11 a.m Monday, January 31 at Resthaven Park Cemetery in Glendale, Arizona. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, January 26 at the funeral home.
Tabb, Carolyn, 81, died Wednesday. Services: 1 p.m. Monday, January 24 at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Turner, Elvie, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 25 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wigginton, Coleata, 87, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday, January 24 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
