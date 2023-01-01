Funerals
Autry, Anna, 85, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: 3 p.m. EST Monday at St. Michael Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday and 8 to 9 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Bean, Earl, 81, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Bell, Linda, 94, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Burris, Ruby, 91, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Gray, Jacoby, 22, died Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Fitzhugh, Gertrude, 89, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Lynch, Edward, 70, died Tuesday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Debbie, 65, died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Buck Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stephens, Donald, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Naville and Seabrook Funeral Home, New Albany, Indiana. Burial: Evans Landing Presbyterian Cemetery, Elizabeth, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at the funeral home.
Sublett, Mitchell, 81, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Swift, Tamara, 58, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wesleyan Heights United Methodist Church, Owensboro.
