Funerals
Adams, Betty, 84, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cowan, Catherine, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Christ Chapel at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Dickinson, James, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m., with a Masonic Service performed at 7 p.m., Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Downs, Morton, 93, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Frakes, Harold, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. Burial: 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Community Building at the Rockport City Park.
Fuller, William, 65, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Cadiz Baptist Church. Burial: East End Cemetery, Cadiz. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Groves, Lois, 80, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Following service in Rolley Family Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Harberson, Ronnie, 65, died Friday. Service: 3 p.m. Wednesday at No One Left Behind Tabernacle, Calhoun. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Henry, Melvanna, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home.
Higgs, Patricia, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Horn, Patricia, 64, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Sue, 84, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Utica. Visitation: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
Lucas, Vandlyn, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery, Hardinsburg. Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. Monday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mann, Catherine, 57, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
McLevaine, Anna, 97, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McNary, Jamarion, infant, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
O’Neal, Peggy, 74, died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County.
Roberson, Carmen, 73, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills.
Rudolph, Joyce, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Green River Chapel, Central City. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the church.
Russell, George, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 30, 2022. Service: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST Sunday at the Frankfort Women’s Club, 200 Washington Street, Frankfort.
Schroader, Abel, 2 months, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Vernal Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Scott, Pamela, 70, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stallings, James, 75, died Monday. Service: Monday in the chapel of Resurrection Cemetery, Owensboro.
Sunn, Reva, 80, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Tucker, Gregory, 55, died Wednesday. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Whitworth, Narvik, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Sebree. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Young, Barrett, 49, died Thursday. Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented