funerals
Bruner, Sherman, 78, died Wednesday. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, with military honors. Burial: Rosehill Chapel of Peace.
Frazier, Jasper, 52, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery in Echols. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Krampe, Eugene, 81, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Monday at the church.
Middleton, Jean, 86, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Calhoun Cemetery.
Reno, Carl, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Fairmount Cemetery.
Stewart, Christopher, 42, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Wilson, Donald, 79, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Danville. Burial: Bellevue Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the church.
Wood, Wallace, 90, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
