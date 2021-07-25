Funerals
Bratcher, Summer, an infant, died July 17. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Carter Creek Cemetery, Greenville.
Coomes, Ronald, 73, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: From 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday with prayers at 5:30 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Duvall, Daisy, 80, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Depoy.
Howard, Georgia, 92, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Howard, Joseph, 79, died July 12. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday at Red Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Utica.
Jansing, Esther, 83, died Jan. 16. Memorial celebration: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Special music and reception to follow in the fellowship hall.
Kirtley, Roger, 70, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, with military honors at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial: Field of Honor at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Long, Catherine, 47, died July 6. Celebration of life: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1, at 902 Yelvington-Grandview, Maceo, Hattie’s Hill Farm. Refreshments will be served and wearing cheerful clothing is encouraged.
Smith, Charles, 77, died Tuesday. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Funeral Home.
Stiles, Nancy, died Thursday. Service: Noon EST Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville. Burial: Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. EST Monday.
Vaughn, Norman, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 9 a.m. Monday.
Williams, Mary, 92, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday.
Willis, Robert, 79, died March 22. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Tuesday at the First Christian Church. Interment of ashes: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: After 3 p.m. Tuesday.
