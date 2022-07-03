Funerals
Bristol, William, 75, died Friday. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the activity center.
Davis, Ernie, 80, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Wednesday and 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McCrady, Christopher, 46, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Church in Calhoun.
Poole, Leon, 82, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
