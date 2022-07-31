Anderson, Fronda, 91, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Clark, Jeffery, 50, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Crume, Kurt, 83, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hoover, Billy, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Barnetts Creek Baptist Church Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Hylton, Henry, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: English Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Keown, Tommy, 72, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Vashwood Beach House.
Potts, Darlene, 69, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Sapp, Deborah, 74, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., with prayers at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Shirley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Weeks, Rory, 58, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Park, shelter 3N and 3S. A fellowship and BBQ will follow until noon at the shelter.
Wimsatt, Gertrude, 101, died Thursday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Commented