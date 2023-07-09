Barnes, Conard, 72, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mason Cemetery, Rockport, with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Blandford, Keith, 52, died Saturday, July 1, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Memorial Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Blunk, John, 63, died Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Boudreau, Edward, 87, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Rockport. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Douglas, Deresa, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Green River Memorial Gardens, Livermore. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Easterling, Robert, 71, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Render Memorial Cemeter in McHenry.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Kennedy, Bruce, 56, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at South Carrollton Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday at the church.
Knott, Larry, 77, died Friday, June 30, 2023. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Payne, April, 37, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Payne, Randall, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Smith, Kathleen, 77, died Sunday, July 2, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Baizetown Cemetery, Baizetown. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Stovall, Teresa, 72, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Living Hope Baptist Church, Bowling Green. Burial: Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Tongate, Donald, 85, died Tuesday, June 27, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
