Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Griffith, Merle, 85, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Harralson, Bettye, 75, died Saturday, June 3, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Hawes, Margaret, 94, died Sunday, June 4, 2023. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Lear, Sue, 73, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Norris, Debbie, 70, died Monday, June 5, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Payne, Charles, 82, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m., with the rosary at 9 a.m., Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Rhoades, Janice, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday for immediate family at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City.
Richardson, Brenda, 77, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Cherry Grove Cemetery, Weir. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smith, Opal, 91, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
