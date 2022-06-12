Bruner, Jane, 79, died Wednesday. Service: noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Cooper, Sheila, 58, died Sunday, June 5, 2022. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Deitz, Sandy, 65, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Home, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Evans, Martha, 97, died Thursday. Service: 9 to 11 a.m. at Foster-Toler-Curry Funeral Home in Greensburg.
Hill, Phillip, 39, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Hodges, Richard, 83, died Sunday, June 5, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Zion Cemetery, south of Lawrenceville, Illinois with military rites. There will be a gathering at the Zion United Methodist Church following the service.
James, Jonathan, 54, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Bevil Bros Funeral Home.
Knott, Helen, 85, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 2 p.m. Sunday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Hutchins, Ken, 85, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Barbara, 91, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Rock, Margaret, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Rogers, Margie, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Weedman, Barbara, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Wright, Elwanda, 93, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
