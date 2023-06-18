Ball, Brenda, 73, died Tuesday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Bellevue Baptist Church atrium. Visitation: 3 p.m. until time of service Monday.
Carrico, Joseph, 91, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Dunn, Donald, 78, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Lebanon General Baptist Church Cemetery, Webster County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Edge, Christine, 78, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Francis, Elizabeth, 86, died Monday, June 12, 2023. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m., with a prayer vigil at 4 p.m., Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
Goetz, Mary, 67, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Jones, Margaret, 87, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Marrett, Emma, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Miller, James, 74, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Mize, Noah, 87, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
Smith, Harley, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2:30 p.m. Monday at Rosedale Cemetery, Dawson Springs. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Wathen, Baker, an infant, died Tuesday, June 13, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Lawrence Cemetery, Knottsville.
