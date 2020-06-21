Funerals
Blair, Martha, 99, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Depoy.
Ellis, Lomer, 85, died Thursday. Funeral: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, also streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. Tuesday at Musters in Calhoun
Pagan, Albert, 82, died March 21. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.
Woodcock, Melissa, 36, died Thursday. Funeral: 3 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home in Hardinsburg. Visitation: Noon Monday at the funeral home.
