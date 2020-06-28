Howard, Joe, 80, died May 7. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday, with prayers at 5:30 p.m., and from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Funeral: Following visitation Monday at the funeral home.
Goetz, Toby, 45, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Sullivan, Cissy, 84, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at the Cathedral, with prayers at 5 p.m., and after 11 a.m. Monday
