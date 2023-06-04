Bolton, James, 80, died Sunday, May 28, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Chandler, Dixie, 76, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Heltsley Cemetery, Clifty. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Chappell, Ivory, 40, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Burial: Monday morning at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery.
Fulkerson, Martha, 82, died Wednesday. Burial: 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Peters Cemetery, Stanley.
Gross, Jamie, 65, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Haught, Archie, 50, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Husk, Shelby, 86, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Newcomb, Jerry, 84, died Thursday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Monday at South Hampton Baptist Church Cemetery.
Shenfish, Robert, 57, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Teets, Joyce, 75, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Texas, Rita, 66, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wilkinson, Jimmie, 68, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
