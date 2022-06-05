Drewery, Letcher, 85, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Ford, William, 90, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Mattingly, James, 69, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Prewitt, Carol, 79, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Rhodes, Camillia, 89, died Thursday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at New Hope Cemetery in Moorman. Burial will follow.
Webb, Barbara, 82, died Monday, May 23, 2022. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wilson, Pamela, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CST Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home
