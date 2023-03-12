Funerals
Best, George, 97, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Crouch, Patsy, 80, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Coleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fallin, Robert, 79, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Columba Catholic Church, Lewisport. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Haynes, James, 92, died Friday, Mar. 3, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
James, William, 87, died Thursday. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Lanham, James, 88, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Providence Baptist Church, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery, with military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Mallory, Mattie, 95, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Union Ridge Cemetery, Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Payne, Jonathan, 41, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Peek, Donna, 83, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sisk, Ruth, 90, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service in the chapel at the funeral home.
Stevens, Elizabeth, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Miller & Miller Colonial Chapel, Evansville, Indiana. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Betty, 88, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service in Unity Cemetery in Graham. Visitation: 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
