Funerals
Brown, Lavada, 87, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Oak Hill Cemetery, Livermore and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Everett, Ezra, 77, died Thursday. Graveside service: Noon Saturday at Nelson Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Hardison, Curtis, 75, died Monday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Monday at Hardison Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Hayden, Shelly, 67, died Thursday. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Howard, Emberlyn, 3, died Thursday. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
McGrew, Melanie, 60, died Thursday. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Mills, Dennis, 74, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Oldham Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. Burial: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens with military honors. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday followed by a Masonic service and after 11 a.m. Monday.
Rodney, Shawna, 23, died Thursday. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Sandefur, Martha, 92, died Feb. 28. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday at J.C. Kirby and Son Funeral Home, 820 Lovers Lane, Bowling Green.
