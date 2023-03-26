Canary, Louis, 61, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Carlton, Dwain, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 21, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Daviess County. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Fuqua, Roger, 62, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Givens, Frieda, 62, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvary Baptist Church.
Harrington, Larry, 83, died Friday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Holloway, Alton, 55, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Inman, James, 80, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Calvert City United Methodist Church, Calvert City.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Kelton, Jonathan, 50, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
Kurtz, Sharon, 82, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Nina, 94, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Payne, Mary, 77, died Monday, Mar. 20, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Tuesday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Porter, Allen, 72, died Wednesday, Mar. 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Centertown Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Schocke, Mary, 90, died Monday, Mar. 13, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at First Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Snyder, Martha, 84, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Yerington, Richard, 68, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
