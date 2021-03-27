Funerals
Berry, J., 91, died Monday. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After noon Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Boswell, Edna, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Bethlehem United Methodist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport and after 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Chandler, Edna, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Olive Grove Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Day, Thomas, 83, died Wednesday. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory and streaming live at davisfuneralhome.com. Entombment: Rosehill Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Monday.
Hutchinson, Tanya, 58, died Wednesday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Sunday.
Kopstad, Chris, 46, died March 21. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 11 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
