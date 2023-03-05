Bosley, Mary, 81, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at the Carmel Home. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Boyer, Brian, 58, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Following service in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Cox, Ronald, 70, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Henderson, David, 73, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hornsby, Melvin, 60, died Friday. Service: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Following service in Corley Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: Monday at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mohon, Jeanette, 92, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenville Baptist Church. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Neely, Christopher, 40, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Rickard, Kevin, 64, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Slaughters Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Tyler, James, 46, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Webb, Michael, 43, died Tuesday, Feb. 28. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Following service at Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
