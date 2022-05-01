Alexander, Regina, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Johnson Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Bowles, Evelyn, 102, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brescia University, Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Burial: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph of the Ursuline Sisters. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the mass Tuesday at Brescia University Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel.
Cameron, J. Richard, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Edge, Shirley, 87, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation: noon until 4 p.m. Monday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Fischer, Sylvester, 77, died Friday. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at St. Martin Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Embry, Robert, 49, died Thursday. Service: 5 p.m. Sunday at Cedar Grove Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Haile, Josephine, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Ilsley Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Nannie, Tina, 60, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Miller Cemetery.
Sterling, Sue, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Strahan, Gregory, died Saturday. Burial: 1 p.m. Sunday in the Poplarville Cemetery in Poplarville, Mississippi.
