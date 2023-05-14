Baird, Wilma, 87, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Monday at the church.
Bartlett, Mary, 78, died Friday. Funeral Mass: Noon Monday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 5:30 p.m., Sunday and 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Brandenberger, Marion, 83, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home (Masonic service). Burial: Midway Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Dunlap, Carolyn, 77, died Thursday. Service: Noon Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Nadine, 91, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Harl, Kenneth, 76, died Thursday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Jewell, Patricia, 77, died Thursday. Service: 3 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Bethel Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
King, Ben, 87, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Monday at Beaufort National Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at Anderson Funeral Home, Beaufort, South Carolina.
Nelson, Valerie, 59, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Robinson, Lynnette, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Union Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Snyder, Roger, 82, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery near Horse Branch. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
VonderHaar, Sister Mary Agnes, 89, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph, with praying of the Rosary at 9 a.m. Visitation: 4 p.m., with a wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Mount Saint Joseph.
