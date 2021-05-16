Bennett, Dennis, died May 3. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at McFarland Funeral Home with military honors and streaming live at Alison McFarland’s Facebook page. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation: From 5 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Clark, Thomas, 90, died May 9. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery.
Cummins, Loretta, 80, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, Livermore. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Probus, Ann, 76, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Monday at the Cynthiana Baptist Church. Committal service: Battle Grove Cemetery. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Sunday at Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home, 112 N. Walnut St., Cynthiana, KY 41031.
Weber, Jerry, 67, died April 20. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church with a visitation following the service.
West, Ruth, 70, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Commented