Field, Clark, died April 20. Visitation: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel in Evansville. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. Burial mass: 10 a.m. Monday at All Saints Parish, St. Anthony Catholic Church in Evansville.
