Dant, David, 56, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Demko, Peter, 77, died Tuesday. Service: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Embry, Mary, 81, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McDaniels Cemetery, McDaniels. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fulkerson, Claudette, 84, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and noon until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Haynes, Andrew, 45, died Friday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday with prayers at 6:30 p.m. at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Jones, Betty, 55, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Old Bethel Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Leach, Charles, 74, died Monday, May 18, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Hatler Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Paulson, Candace, 56, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Fordsville Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Reed, Ruth, 89, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at The Parish of the Immaculate. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Monday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Renfrow, Jonathan, 35, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Leach Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Margie, 88, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Jerry, 83, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Spalding, Sister Rosanne, 80, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Sunday at Precious Blood Parish, Owensboro and 4 p.m., with a vigil service at 6:30 p.m., Monday at Mount Saint Joseph.
