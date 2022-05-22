funerals
Bailey, Evelyn, 87, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Boling, Norma, 98, died Saturday, May 14, 2022. Service: Noon Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Clary, George, 81, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter of Alcantara Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Collins, Gilbert, 85, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Rosehill Cemetery Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Hancock, Gregory, 64, died Monday. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at Harvest Baptist Church. Visitation: after 2 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Jones, Ethan, 29, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, Jeffrey, 64, died Thursday. Service: noon Monday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Masters, Joanne, 76, died Sunday, May 15, 2022. Visitation: 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Heritage Room of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Simmons, Adrianna, 44, died Friday, April 22, 2022. Funeral Mass: 3 p.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: St. Anthony Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass Wednesday at the church.
Sister M. Andrea, 91, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel of the Carmel Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday in the Chapel at the Carmel Home.
