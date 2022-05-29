Adkins, Kenneth, 76, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Buchanan, Patricia, 76, died Thursday, May 19, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Duke, Alice, 88, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Elmore, Carl, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bells Run Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Forbush, Thomas, 74, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at Mahn DeSoto Chapel in DeSoto, Missouri.
Grimes, Barry, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Horne, Janet, 53, died Tuesday. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with sharing time beginning at 5 p.m.
Markovich, Michael, 57, died Saturday, May 21, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Matthews, Morris, 72, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Hall Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Neff, Jack, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Rogers, Tracy, 55, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Fisher Cemetery in McHenry.
Wethington, Sister Marietta, 83, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph. Visitation: 4 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Young, JoAnn, 91, died Friday, May 20, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
