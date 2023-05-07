Baize, Pauline, 86, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Oak Grove Church of God, Cromwell. Burial: Oak Grove Church of God Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Hudson, Delorice, 71, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Evergreen Cemetery with the burial following.
Millay, Wilbur, 75, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Knottsville. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m., with prayers at 3:30 p.m., at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville.
Noffsinger, Perry, 74, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Calvary Baptist Church, Central City.
Price, Jon, 24, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Rose, Linda, 83, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
Tate, Brantlee, 7, died Wednesday. Service: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Whittaker, Wendell, 79, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Commented