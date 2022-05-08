Funerals
Heath, Wanda, 91, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Hortons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jones, Lenvil, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lyons, Louise, 93, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Carter Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Carter Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Mountain, John, 89, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Payne, Lawrence, 80, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Smith, Freddie, 55, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Thomason, Larry, 62, died Tuesday. Service: noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Tipton, John, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Leigh’s Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Old Jackson Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at Tucker Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
