Brewer, Ralph, 86, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Hill Community Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after noon Monday.
Brown, Beverly, 77, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Hawesville Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Monday.
Edge, Johanna, 52, died Wednesday. Service: Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 11 a.m. Monday.
Hayden, James, 94, died Wednesday. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery with military honors. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Hayden, Ray, 90, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: After 12:30 p.m. Monday.
Horsley, Harold, 84, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday.
McCulley, Judy, 67, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at Brier Creek Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
McElwain, Vena, 86, died Thursday. Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live on musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Sherman, Nellie, 61, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mount Carmel Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Tichenor, Betty, 89, died Wednesday. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m Monday at Woodbine Funeral Home, 3620 Nolensville Road, Nashville, Tennessee, and after 11 a.m. Wednesday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home, Beaver Dam.
Trueblood, Wayne, 69, died Oct. 17. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. John Presbyterian Church, 1307 E. Elm St., New Albany, IN 47150. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Market Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes, 1119 E. Market St., New Albany and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
