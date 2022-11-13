Beckhart, Rhett, 33, died Monday, November 7, 2022. Service: 6 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Fleet, Betty, 89, died Thursday. Service: Noon Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 2 p.m. Monday at New Hebron-Hunt Cemetery Muhlenberg County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the funeral home.
Moore, David, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Payne, Sarah, 42, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church, Philpot. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m., with prayers at 2 p.m., Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Powers, Mary, 73, died Sunday, November 6, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Central Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills Cemetery. Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel and noon until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Sands, Austin, 27, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Redhill Baptist Church Cemetery, Utica. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Sapp, Terry, 76, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
