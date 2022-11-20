Emmick, Nelda, 88, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Lewisport United Methodist Church. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Grimes, Laura, 65, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Foster, Kennth, 75, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Christian Church. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Like, Linda, 80, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville.
Morehead, Rickie, 63, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Stinnett, Steven, 25, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Freedom Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Harned. Burial: Freedom Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Truitt, Lila, 90, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Williams, Howard, 90, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Greens Chapel Cemetery, Greenville, with military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
