Drake, David, 64, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Stanley Family Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Sunday.
Dunn, Sidney, 89, died Oct. 8. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Sunday over Zoom. Zoom meeting ID: 811 4744 0462. Zoom meeting passcode: 332395.
Evans, Linda, 71, died Oct. 13. Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Saturday at Lifeline Revival Center Church, 2808 W. Second St., Owensboro.
Finley, Danny, 71, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Hart, Adina, died Oct. 25, 2020. Memorial Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Internment: Resurrection Cemetery.
Horton, Melissa, 67, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Redhill Cemetery. Visitation: From 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and after noon Tuesday.
Jones, Larra, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Perrin, Cathy, 67, died Oct. 17. Service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com. Visitation: After 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
Rager, James, 78, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Sunday.
Simmons, Kenneth, 58, died Thursday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Ward, Doris, 83, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home, Hartford. Burial: Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Buford. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Sunday.
Welch, Wendell, died Oct. 13. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Commented