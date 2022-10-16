Agisilaou, Jane, 59, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: 10 a.m. Monday in Rosehill Cemetery.
Crowe, Linda, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Taylor Mines Cemetery in Ohio County. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Jennings, Virgil, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Lloyd, Donald, 87, died Tuesday. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Mattingly, Zachary, 35, died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Mulligan, John, 72, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Alphonsus Church. Family and friends can meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory to proceed to the church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
Weidner, Anna, 98, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 6, with prayers at 6 p.m., Sunday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
