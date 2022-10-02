Funerals
Brumley, James, 92, died Friday. Service: Noon Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Chavis, Barbara, 88, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Gilmore, Eldon, 73, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Service: Noon Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, at Panther Creek Park in the North Kuegel Shelter.
Johnson, Michael, 76, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Barnett’s Creek Cemetery, Hartford, with a meal following at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Wells-Williams, Daniel, 38, died Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Service: Noon Tuesday at Greater Ebenezer Temple, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
